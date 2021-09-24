Advertisement

Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve announced Wednesday on Twitter that she has COVID-19.

“Yesterday, I started not feeling well and got a COVID test just to be safe. Today I received some bad news, I have tested positive for COVID-19.,” Schieve tweeted. “I am grateful that I was able to get the COVID vaccine which is why my symptoms have been mild.”

Schieve got a kidney transplant from her sister Amanda Sanchez and noted she is  immunocompromised.

“I will be quarantining and working remotely for the next 10 days,” Schieve tweeted. “I am confident I will be on the road to recovery soon. I urge you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and stay home when you aren’t feeling well. Please stay safe Reno, we need you!”

Reno voters elected Schieve as Reno’s 28th mayor in November 2014. She served two years in the Reno at-large city council seat prior to that.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ford Motor Co.
Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified
Sparks Police investigate a crash on Sparks Boulevard that left one person dead on September...
One dead in crash on Sparks Boulevard
The NHP is investigating a fatal crash that happened on September 10, 2021.
NHP investigating single vehicle fatal crash
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada

Latest News

The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
Scolari's Sparks, Nevada
Missing items from your shopping list? Blame the pandemic
Covid-19 graphic
Las Vegas-area board: Virus falsehoods are public health crisis