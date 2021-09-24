Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve announced Wednesday on Twitter that she has COVID-19.

“Yesterday, I started not feeling well and got a COVID test just to be safe. Today I received some bad news, I have tested positive for COVID-19.,” Schieve tweeted. “I am grateful that I was able to get the COVID vaccine which is why my symptoms have been mild.”

Schieve got a kidney transplant from her sister Amanda Sanchez and noted she is immunocompromised.

“I will be quarantining and working remotely for the next 10 days,” Schieve tweeted. “I am confident I will be on the road to recovery soon. I urge you to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and stay home when you aren’t feeling well. Please stay safe Reno, we need you!”

Reno voters elected Schieve as Reno’s 28th mayor in November 2014. She served two years in the Reno at-large city council seat prior to that.

