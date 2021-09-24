Advertisement

Red Shoe Society hosts bingo night for RMHC Northern Nevada

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Shoe Society is a group of community members focused on supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada. On Thursday, the group held a bingo night fundraiser at The Virgil in midtown.

RMHC provides lodging and resources to families when they have a child in the hospital dealing with an injury or illness. Executive Director Rikki Ricker says they want to continue putting on events like this one to gain more supporters for the non-profit.

Thursday’s event was the first fundraiser put on by the Red Shoe Society. Ricker says RMHC is still seeking help from the community as it recovers from canceled events and fundraisers over the past year. You can visit the non-profit’s website for more information about donating or how to join the Red Shoe Society.

