One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was stabbed Thursday night in a fight in the area of the 500 block of Linden Street and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Reno Police Department said.
The incident involved a fight between a person with a baseball bat and a person with a knife at about 8:20 p.m., police said.
Police arrested one of the combatants, but specifics were not immediately available.
Initial indications were that the fight was over a female, police said.
Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.