One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was stabbed Thursday night in a fight in the area of the 500 block of Linden Street and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Reno Police Department said.

The incident involved a fight between a person with a baseball bat and a person with a knife at about 8:20 p.m., police said.

Police arrested one of the combatants, but specifics were not immediately available.

Initial indications were that the fight was over a female, police said.

