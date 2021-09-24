KOLO ATE: Beefy’s

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Beefy’s of Reno has earned some national attention for one of its signature hamburgers.

“It’s pretty much like the kitchen sink of burgers,” said owner Roy Brennan.

It’s called “The Moo, The Cluck and The Oink”. It includes all of that and a whole lot more. Two hamburger patties, a chicken breast, bacon, and pastrami. With mushrooms, grilled onions, cheese and BBQ sauce. It’s also topped off with an onion ring.

“I didn’t think anyone was going to buy it, maybe we’d sell one or two a year for some challenges,” admitted Brennan. “But it’s actually been extremely popular beyond my wild expectations.”

And it was just named the “Best Burger in Nevada” by Pop Sugar, in an article posted on the Yahoo! homepage.

The Moo, The Cluck and The Oink hamburger. (KOLO)

“I opened it up and I was like, oh my God this is phenomenal,” continued Brennan. “And you know, we have to compete with Las Vegas and some really good stuff down there. And it was a great honor.”

Beefy’s is also known for its “Burger of the Month”; including the Lobster burger every December. Right now it’s serving the “Ruebenator” in September.

“We have corned beef, we have pastrami, a hamburger, sauerkraut and thousand island. Put a little caraway seed on it just to kick it up a little bit,” explained Brennan. “And this burger has been extremely popular.”

The Ruebenator hamburger (KOLO)

So is the “Awesome Awesome”, a dig at the famous “Awful Awful”. There’s also sandwiches, sides, hot dogs. And his take on Poutine.

“That has been a top-seller, way beyond my expectations,” admitted Brennan.

The diner is a draw itself, located in the old Landrum’s on Virginia Street. It’s a building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We get a lot of people from the Bay Area that know about us and come here all the time,” added Brennan. “Matter of fact, the other day we had a couple, they’ve been back now three times from Augusta, Georgia. We get people from Australia who come every time.”

Being only 400-square feet, the pandemic forced some changes, including adding tented-seating in the back parking lot.

“We actually were able to quadruple our capacity out there,” said Brennan, who plans to now keep that area open permanently.

Beefy’s of Reno is located on the corner of Arroyo and Virginia in Midtown. It’s open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can check out the menu by clicking on the link below.

