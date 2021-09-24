Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada
The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
"The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded," Alejandro Mayorkas said. "We know...
Investigation underway into horseback incidents, White House says
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays
Reno-Tahoe International Airport logo.
Reno Tahoe Airport warns that parking spaces are severely limited
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop