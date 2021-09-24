City of Reno will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has informed its employees that it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID.

According to the city email, the vaccination requirement will coincide with the full approval of the Moderna vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug administration.

Until that time, the city is requiring the use of N95 masks.

