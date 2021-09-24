Advertisement

City of Reno will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has informed its employees that it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID.

According to the city email, the vaccination requirement will coincide with the full approval of the Moderna vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug administration.

Until that time, the city is requiring the use of N95 masks.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Woman arrested on suspicion of starting California blaze
Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
Afghan refugees at U.S. military base
100 Afghan Nationals to relocate to Northern Nevada
The scene of a fight in the 500 block of Linden Street.
One sent to hospital after fight involving a knife and a bat
Body found in Lake Tahoe identified

Latest News

Reno Mayor Schieve says she has COVID-19
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
Scolari's Sparks, Nevada
Missing items from your shopping list? Blame the pandemic