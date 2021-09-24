Andelin Family Farm and its support for the Autism Coalition of Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Andelin Family Farm kicks off the fall season by supporting various nonprofits.

This weekend the Autism Coalition of Nevada will be having its 9th annual “Pumpkins for Autism” fundraiser.

ACON is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to helping families who are affected by Autism.

The Andelin’s are hosting this evening a private event for Autism Spectrum Disorder.

All donations that come from the “Pumpkins for Autism” go to the coalition’s assistive technology fund so students can have the tools they need for school.

Michelle Scott-Lewing, President of the Autism Coalition of Nevada mentioned what it means to have this family farm support them in this way,

“It surprises me over and over again, even though it’s our 9th year. Each year I am just so amazed that they are willing to do this for us and their hearts are really in it,”

Scott-Lewing continued,

“We’re so happy, it’s very much appreciated and very much needed.”

The Andelin Family Farm said their support of nonprofits comes from the joy of providing to the community and cultivating an experience at the farm people will always enjoy.

For event details, click here. For more information on the Autism Coalition of Nevada, you can view their page here.

