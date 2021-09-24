Aces start ‘Final Stretch’ run in hopes of having best winning percentage over final ten games

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While there won’t be postseason baseball at Greater Nevada Field this fall there will still be games.

The Reno Aces are participating in a AAA tournament over the next two weeks - the first of its kind in club history.

“Us affiliates talked about what we missed in April and coming a few games short. Ultimately this group put together this concept to allow everyone to play some additional games,” Eric Edelstein said of the Final Stretch baseball tournament.

Final Stretch gives every team at the AAA level a chance to come out on top at the end. Aces President Eric Edelstein is hopeful the Final Stretch is a one-time deal with regular postseason play returning in 2022.

The Coronavirus Pandemic has limited travel for teams throughout the regular season. The Final Stretch is no different. The Aces will play ten games. Five games will be in Albuquerque against the Isotopes, and the rest will be at Greater Nevada Field against the rival Las Vegas Aviators. The AAA team with the best winning percentage over this ten game period wins it all.

“Give guys who wake up ready to win something every single day - give them something to shoot for, and they’re going to fight just like they would during the regular season,” said Edelstein.

What the championship prize will be is still to be determined.

“Ultimately we’re playing for pride and we’re playing to give guys more opportunity,” added Edelstein.

On paper, the Aces have great odds to win the Final Stretch. Albuquerque and Las Vegas have a combined record of 114-126.

Fans could also see the Aces win it all at home. The competition is not lost on manager Blake Lalli.

“Blake sends a message out to the team after every single game about what’s coming up the next day and his message was ‘tournament starts Thursday. Let’s go win it,’” said Edelstein.

To catch the final five Aces home games of the season, September 29 - October 3, order tickets on the Aces website or stop by the ticket office.

