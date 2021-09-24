4 California militia members plead guilty to conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four members of an alleged California militia group have pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice in the case of a federal guard fatally shot in Oakland last year.

The men were followers of the “boogaloo” movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists.

They are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of a federal security officer and attempted murder of his partner by one of their members. The four face 20 years in prison.

A fifth alleged member of the group is charged separately with the security officer’s killing.

