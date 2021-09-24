Advertisement

4 California militia members plead guilty to conspiracy

This June 7, 2020, file booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven...
This June 7, 2020, file booking photo from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo. Four members of an alleged California militia group have pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in the case of a federal guard, David Patrick Underwood, who was fatally shot in Oakland, Calif. Prosecutors said Air Force Staff Sgt. Carrillo, 32, fatally shot Underwood and wounded his partner on May 29, 2020, while they guarded a federal building as a large demonstration took place over the police killing of George Floyd. Carrillo has pleaded not guilty. (Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say four members of an alleged California militia group have pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct justice in the case of a federal guard fatally shot in Oakland last year.

The men were followers of the “boogaloo” movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists.

They are accused of conspiring to destroy communications and other records about the May 29, 2020, killing of a federal security officer and attempted murder of his partner by one of their members. The four face 20 years in prison.

A fifth alleged member of the group is charged separately with the security officer’s killing.

