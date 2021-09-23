Advertisement

Washoe Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for two credit card fraud suspects

The Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man and a woman believed to be involved...
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s office detectives are looking for two people accused of stealing credit cards and cash from parked cars.

On September 17, 2021, the pair is believed to have burglarized a car parked at the Tahoe Meadows Trailhead parking lot. The thieves took four credit/debit cards and cash. The cards were used that same day at big box stores on Damonte Ranch Parkway and on Kietzke Lane.

Detectives believe the two are the same suspects involved in a similar case on September 13th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

