New Diocese of Reno bishop installed on Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg will be installed as the eighth bishop of Reno on Friday at a special mass at St. Rose of Lima.

Mueggenborg replaces Bishop Randolph R. Calvo, who is retiring.

Pope Francis appointed Mueggenborg on July 20.

He had served as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Seattle. Mueggenborg graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1984 with degrees in geology and computer science. He attended the pre-theology program at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana and the theology program at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Tulsa in 1989.

His career includes being high school chaplain and teacher, Newman Center chaplain and Vicar for Religious Education. He also served on the administrative staff of the Pontifical North American College and was adjunct professor at the Gregorian University. Pope Francis appointed him auxiliary bishop of Seattle on April 6, 2017, and he was ordained bishop on May 31, 2017.

“I am humbled, grateful and overjoyed with the opportunity to serve the people of Northern Nevada, and I thank our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for this opportunity to serve in the American West,” Mueggenborg said in a statement. “I grew up in rural western Oklahoma, so Nevada feels like home to me.”

The Diocese of Reno has about 80,000 members. The Diocese of Reno was erected in 1931 by Pope Pius XI and is comprised of the 12 northern counties of Nevada. It is a mission diocese with 28 parishes, six missions, four elementary schools and one high school.

Due to limited space, the 2 p.m. event at St. Rose of Lima is a ticketed event. It will be live-streamed at https://bit.ly/BishopMueggenborgInstallation and broadcast at https://www.catholictv.org/.

