Honor Flight Nevada celebrates American veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This morning veterans who served in the Vietnam, Korea, and World War II took flight to Washington D.C. to visit memorials.

Honor Flight Nevada had to cancel last year’s travel plans due to the pandemic. The last trip they had was in February of 2020.

Organizers mentioned what it feels like to travel with these brave men and women, Jon Yuspa the CEO of Honor Flight Nevada said,

“It’s great to be back everyone’s enthusiastic about flying, if you talk to these men and women they had to serve no matter what. We gave them marching orders and they all got here early and on-time this morning,” Yuspa said.

This trip is offering a lot to these men and women. From being with fellow veterans, to seeing Washington D.C. for the first time in years, some veterans are visiting family, and are viewing the memorials for the first time

“Just incredibly proud, it’s not my first trip to Washington DC, that was 1989, the WWII Monument had not yet even been conceived and I had three family members who were in that particular war and that is what I hope to see on this trip is the WWII Monument,” Phill Shallit, Korea War veteran said.

The veterans return to Reno on Sunday at 11:20 AM. Organizers encourage people to come to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport to welcome them home outside the doors of baggage claim B.

