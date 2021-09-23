Advertisement

Family seeks information after woman disappears in Las Vegas

Reatha May Finkbonner missing flyer
Reatha May Finkbonner missing flyer(Finkbonner family)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - A Native American woman from northwestern Washington state went missing while on vacation in Las Vegas earlier this month and her family is seeking information.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Reatha May Finkbonner, 30, of Bellingham was in Nevada with her fiancé and friends when she went missing Sept. 3.

Her family has filed missing person reports with the Lummi Nation Police Department and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Finkbonner is on the Washington State Patrol’s list of missing Indigenous persons, which was released this month, and the Lhaq’temish Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the Lummi Nation, is sharing information about Finkbonner.

Anyone with information about Reatha Finkbonner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lummi Nation Police Department at 360-312-2274 or Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

