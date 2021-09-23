Fall Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations’ fall event is making a comeback after taking a year off because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. This year it’s being held at The Sands Regency in Downtown Reno.

Organizers say they’re looking forward to being back, especially since the event was canceled last year and, more recently, the smoke from nearby fires.

“We’re really excited to be back,” said Coach, Site Manager for Roadshows Production Company. “We were here for the first event coming out of the COVID on June third. Four or five of this last spring. It was great to get out. It’s great to be doing something.”

The event has venues in Reno, Virginia City, and Carson City. It kicks off Thursday and ends Saturday. You can find more information, including an event schedule, here.

