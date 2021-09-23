CHP investigating truck fire that closed US 395

BISHOP, Calif. (KOLO) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating a truck fire that sparked a brush fire and closed US 395 for a time.

The truck fire was reported about 8:30 P.M. Wednesday night on the Sherwin Grade.

Units arriving on scene found the truck fully on fire. The truck had been carrying 42,000 pounds of dried dog food.

Crews from Wheeler Crest Fire Department, Long Valley Fire Department, Bishop Fire Department, CalFire, Inyo National Forest, Caltrans and Bishop CHP all responded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

