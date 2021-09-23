2 feuding Vegas-area GOP factions heading for state showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Feuding factions of the Las Vegas-area Republican Party have emerged from separate meetings with slates of officers.

But the head of the state GOP said Wednesday that only one set will be seated at a statewide leadership meeting next month.

Party chief Michael McDonald says that will be the Clark County Republican Central Committee group headed by Jesse Law.

Law is a former aide to the state GOP and former President Donald Trump’s Nevada campaign who acknowledges support from members associated with the extremist Proud Boys.

A separate faction held a virtual meeting Tuesday and elected state Sen. Carrie Buck as chairwoman. Before she was elected, Buck characterized Law’s group as an “insurgency.”

