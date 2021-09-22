Advertisement

Wolf Pack rallies to win Husky Invitational by tiebreaker

Tournament win first for program since 2019
By Kurt Schroeder
Sep. 22, 2021
BREMERTON, Wash. (Nevada Athletics) -

The Nevada men’s golf team rallied from 17 shots down and played a final round of twelve-under to tie Washington and win the Husky Invitational by tiebreaker. The Pack was sitting in 6th place after the second round, a long 36-hole day one of the tournament, leading to a gritty finish to the final day of play. Nevada used a 12-under third round to rally past four teams and pull into a tie with first-place Washington (-18). The tiebreaker favored the Wolf Pack and Nevada celebrates its first tournament win of the season and first win since taking the Olympic Club Intercollegiate on Mar. 11-12, 2019.

Quim Vidal Mora and Peyton Callens paced the Pack with six-under scores for the tournament. Vidal Mora was outstanding during the third round today as he posted a three-under score including an eagle on 18 alongside four birdies for the round. Callens was a standout as well as he recorded a two-under final round with four birdies to finish with a round of 70.

A.J. Lintunen and Trey Davis shared three-under rounds during the closing 18 holes. Lintunen recorded four birdies, two on the front nine and two on the back nine, and Davis soared through the final round with a five-under to help the Pack close in on the top of the table (67). Michael Sarro finished tied for 61 with a nine-over for the tournament. The tiebreaker came down to the 5th-man score (Sarro) which was a tie and then the 4th-man score which Nevada won (-6; Callens). “I’ve been with Nevada men’s golf for over a decade now, what these men did out there today was magical. This is something they should be very proud of.” - Head Coach Jacob Wilner. The Pack is back in action on Oct. 11-12 when the Wolf Pack Classic tees off at Hidden Valley Country Club. Nevada will serve as hosts for the first and only time this season.

