Whip ban ordinance Reno City Council meeting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council is meeting today to discuss an issue happening in Downtown Reno.

Possession of whips is being considered to be illegal.

This includes any possession of a flexible instrument such as a rod, thong, or lash attached to a handle illegal.

Reno Police Department has been receiving a rise in 911 calls, people have been mistaking the sound of the whips for gunshots. This has resulted in a waste of resources for the police in responding to those calls.

Those against the ban, believe it unfairly targets the homeless community.

This ban will apply to the central area of the city, extending as far west and south as McCarran Boulevard.

