RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Areas of smoke and haze will stick around through Wednesday morning, with improvement as wind increases into the afternoon. Wind will bring higher fire danger and areas of blowing dust. Behind a cold front, Thursday will be a few degrees cooler, followed by a warming trend through the weekend. The autumnal equinox occurs at 12:21 PM on Wednesday. -Jeff