Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A light southwesterly flow today will bring haze and localized areas of smoke associated with area wildfires back to the region. Areas of thicker smoke are possible in the Eastern Sierra, south Tahoe, and the Carson Valley. People who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution should stay indoors. Smoke and haze should clear out by this afternoon with cooler temperatures on tap for Thursday.

