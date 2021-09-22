Advertisement

Rural Nevada county details opposition to ‘Innovation Zones’

Nevada Legislature
Nevada Legislature(Gurajpal Sangha)
By SAM METZ/AP/Report for America
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A rural Nevada county where a technology company wants to build a semi-autonomous city rebuked a proposal to facilitate the idea on Tuesday in a legislative committee hearing.

The proposal under discussion would allow companies that meet certain requirements to form county-like jurisdictions called “Innovation Zones” governed by three supervisors - two of whom would at first be nominated by the company itself.

Officials from Storey County told lawmakers they had the ability to facilitate large developments and didn’t understand why the technology company Blockchains claims it needs to break away and form its own jurisdiction.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Related Content

Seal of Nevada located at legislative building Carson City
Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak’s ‘Innovation Zones’
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
Nevada governor proposes giving tech firms power to govern
This undated illustration provided by Blockchains LLC shows a proposed "smart city" in rural...
In desert east of Sparks, a technology firm aims to be a government

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a homicide in the area of Richards Pl. and Richards Wy.
15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.
Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest
The DEA and other agencies busted an alleged illegal marijuana farm in Douglas County.
Investigators find marijuana grow on 22 acres in Douglas County
The Davidson Academy is located in the old JTSU building on the UNR campus
Reno academy tops list of nation’s best public high schools
Fred Stites 1979, 2021
Convicted at 18, seeking freedom 42 years later

Latest News

James Cornelius, left, and Emmett Thigpen.
Two jailed for failing to register as sex offenders
Tournament win first for program since 2019
Wolf Pack rallies to win Husky Invitational by tiebreaker
Covid-19 graphic
Las Vegas-area board: Virus falsehoods are public health crisis
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules