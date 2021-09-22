One dead in crash on Sparks Boulevard

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - One man is dead after a box truck crashed on Sparks Boulevard Tuesday night. Sparks Police say the truck was headed northbound just before 11:00 p.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a brick wall on the other side of the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

