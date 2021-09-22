NHP investigating single vehicle fatal crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The NHP is looking for answers in a single vehicle crash that killed one man on Friday, September 10, 2021.

Investigators say a 2020 Hyundai Tucson was traveling southbound on US 395 when the left the roadway near Parr Boulevard. The vehicle went over a concrete barricade and hit a bridge support column.

The NHP says Roger Seifert, 68, of Reno, was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

