Lear Theater once again on Reno City Council agenda

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno City Council will be discussing Artown’s donation of the Lear Theater in its meeting Wednesday. The item includes a donation to Artown, which will amount to $125,000 over the next seven years.

The building was built in 1939 and was originally a church. It would remain that way until 1998 when it’s congregation moved into a new building. To preserve it’s history, it was bought by Moya Lear, who donated it to the Reno-Sparks Coalition. Then in 2011, it was given to Artown.

As the city looks to accept the donation of Lear Theater, many in the community are wondering what will be done with it. The good news is there are no plans to tear it down. Instead, the city is looking to get the public’s input on how the building may best serve the community.

“It could be a theater,” said City Planning Manager Claudia Hanson. “We could bring in other uses. It could be a gathering place. It could be a wedding venue. It could be maybe a restaurant. You somehow bring in viable use that will help restore the building and give the public access to it to appreciate the importance of this building in the area.”

When discussing how much it may cost to revitalize the building, Hanson referred to a study done in 2013 estimating the total cost to be about $10 million. Being nearly a decade ago, she expects that number to be bigger now, but says the city will explore all it’s options to get it done.

There are a few more steps the city council has to go through, before getting to that point. They include the actions taken at Wednesday’s council meeting, which could go to the Department of Taxation of the State of Nevada.

We will continue to follow the development of the Lear Theater.

