Advertisement

Las Vegas-area board: Virus falsehoods are public health crisis

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Gray)
By KEN RITTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The elected board with oversight of the Las Vegas Strip has joined at least one other jurisdiction declaring COVID-19 misinformation a public health crisis creating a culture of mistrust and prolonging the coronavirus pandemic.

A 5-2 Clark County Commission vote came during a contentious Tuesday meeting that saw the forceful removal by security officers of a man running for state lieutenant governor and complaints that free speech rights were being limited.

Unlike a measure approved Sept. 1 by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, the Clark County vote was advisory and did not include recommendations to combat misinformation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a homicide in the area of Richards Pl. and Richards Wy.
15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.
Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest
The DEA and other agencies busted an alleged illegal marijuana farm in Douglas County.
Investigators find marijuana grow on 22 acres in Douglas County
The Davidson Academy is located in the old JTSU building on the UNR campus
Reno academy tops list of nation’s best public high schools
Fred Stites 1979, 2021
Convicted at 18, seeking freedom 42 years later

Latest News

Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
COVID-19 boosters under consideration as hospitals overwhelmed
There are roughly 150 officers in San Jose, California, who are currently unvaccinated or have...
Veteran police officer resigns over California city's vaccine mandate
Health experts predict shots for the age group could be available by the end of October.
US closes in on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11
New wellness studio opens in south Reno