Ford investing $50 million in Carson City company

Ford Motor Co.
By Stanton Tang
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Ford Motor Company is investing in battery technology and recycling with a Northern Nevada Company.

Ford and Redwoods Materials of Carson City will work together to “build out battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain.”

Ford says its $50 million investment is designed to make electric vehicles more sustainable, drive down the cost for batteries and to ultimately make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for Americans.

Redwood Materials, founded by JB Straubel, announced last week that it will produce strategic battery materials, supply anode copper foil and cathode active materials to its U.S. partners.

In a statement released by Ford, the company says its partnership is focused on recycling. “Our work with Redwood will, by design, help ensure the infrastructure is in place to costeffectively recycle end-of-life Ford batteries to create a robust domestic materials stream and drive down the cost of electric vehicles,” Lisa Drake, Ford’s North America Chief Operating Officer said.

