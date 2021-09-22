Ely State Prison employee allegedly caught smuggling drugs for inmate

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) -An Ely State Prison employee was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to smuggle in more than a half-ounce of methamphetamine into the prison.

Angelica Aguilar, 25, worked at the prison in White Pine County in food service since April, the Nevada Department of Public Safety reported.

Aguilar was allegedly trying to smuggle the drugs into the prison for an inmate and authorities found it on her as she arrived to work.

Her bail is $20,000. The investigation continues.

