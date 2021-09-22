Convicted at 18, seeking freedom 42 years later

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Each year members of the community and law enforcement officers from around the state gather at this memorial in Idlewild Park. It lists the names and honors all the state’s officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but it bears the name of one in particular.

James Hoff was working undercover on a drug buy not far from the park in June of 1979. He met four young men that night who had plans for murder and robbery. Communication equipment failed and before his backup knew he was in trouble he was dead from multiple stab wounds.

The crime shocked the community as few have and one of the most disturbing details was the ages of the defendants, 20 to 16.

All plead guilty. Two--Edward Wilson and John Olausen got the death penalty. David Lani and Fred Stites, life without the possibility of parole.

Wilson remains on death row. Olausen appealed his death sentence arguing inadequate counsel and is now serving life. Lani, who was 17 at the time of the crime, became eligible for parole in 2015 after a change in the law allowing it for underage offenders. He’s now free.

And today, Fred Stites, who had just turned 18 in June of 1979, was before the state pardons board asking for the same opportunity.

He has apparently had a good record behind bars, and as he had done back then, he expressed remorse. “I know that i am not the same person I was all those years ago I start each day by looking in the mirror and saying I’m sorry. I am sorry.”

“Good for him,” said Deputy District Attorney Zach Young. “I’m glad, but is that enough to outweigh the viciousness of this crime where a peace officer who was stabbed nine times? “

Citing his age at the time of the crime, barely 18 and just months older than Lani. Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering, whose husband was the deputy district attorney on call that night in 1979, moved that he be allowed to seek parole. Justice Ellisa Cadich seconded her motion.

They had no company. The vote was 7-2. Fred Stites will continue to serve life without the possibility of parole.

