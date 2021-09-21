Wolf Pack using bye week to focus on fundamentals, recruiting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack football team is taking a step back to reflect, recover, and regroup.

Nevada is a quarter of the way through its season and in the past 2-1 through three games would be acceptable. With higher expectations this year in head coach Jay Norvell’s fifth season the team is using its only bye week of the season to see where it can improve.

“We played some really physical games in our first month,” said Norvell. “I like having it right now to be honest with you. We’re trying to improve right now. We’re trying to play games, learn from our mistakes, and get better. After we start to get midway through (the schedule) I like to keep playing. Then you start getting into a rhythm.”

Learning from mistakes and getting better starts with assessing what happened in Nevada’s last game - a 38-17 loss to Kansas State. The Wildcats ran for 269 yards and finished the game with 21 unanswered points. Coach Norvell says there’s a lot to work on at practice this week on top of preparations for Boise State on October 2.

“We have to run the ball better on offense more effectively. We’re really breaking down our special teams and working on fundamental drills that are going to improve us in that area as well,” said Norvell.

Bye weeks also mean more work for coaches. The Wolf Pack staff will get out on the recruiting trail Wednesday in hopes of bringing future talent to Reno. Norvell says he’s getting more successful recruiting quarterbacks and receivers after developing Wolf Pack stars Carson Strong, Romeo Doubs, Elijah Cooks, and Cole Turner.

“We’re getting a great response,” Norvell said on the players he is targeting. “We’re in on players we haven’t been able to get in on. This is an important week. We haven’t been able to get out onto the road in over a year.”

Up next, Nevada faces Boise State - a team Norvell is sick of being asked about, specifically, Nevada’s road woes there. The Pack has not topped the Broncos on the blue turf since 1997 - a streak of nine straight losses at Albertsons Stadium. Having said that, Nevada has a winning record coming off a bye under Norvell.

