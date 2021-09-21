Advertisement

Water main break causes damage in Sun Valley

Sun Valley General Improvement District
Sun Valley General Improvement District
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Sun Valley.

It happened just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, but the water was not shut off until 5:20 a.m.

It’s a transmission line so water service is still operational, however there was some water damage in the area, specifically some driveways were washed out and a basement may have been flooded.

The main is managed by the Sun Valley General Improvement District and repairs should be made by later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

