Water main break causes damage in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Sun Valley.

It happened just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, but the water was not shut off until 5:20 a.m.

It’s a transmission line so water service is still operational, however there was some water damage in the area, specifically some driveways were washed out and a basement may have been flooded.

The main is managed by the Sun Valley General Improvement District and repairs should be made by later Tuesday or early Wednesday.

