Warmer, fairly quiet weather will stick around through the work week. A trough of low pressure will brush the area as it moves through the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday. This will increase wind that day, along with fire danger. an area of low pressure will bring an chance of showers this weekend, depending on the track of the system. Stay tuned! -Jeff