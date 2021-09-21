Sparks Police investigating homicide

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating a homicide at a home on Richards Place. Officers were called out to the area of Richards Place and Richards Way around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say that someone died and it is being investigated as a homicide at this time. No arrests have been made and no other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.