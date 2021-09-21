New wellness studio opens in south Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new wellness studio called The Center just opened in south Reno, offering yoga, meditation, tai-chi, dance classes and more. The business is also launching a mobile app next week that will include online classes and content.

The Center Foundation’s board president, Jen Hutter, says the goal is to find out what works best for each person when it comes to personal wellness.

“We offer a wide array of modalities. The reason for that is we want you to come and feel comfortable on your well-being journey in whatever form that looks like for you,” added Hutter.

The Center is located in the South Creek shopping center on Foothill Road. The organization is raising money right now to build an even bigger facility by 2024. You can find more information by visiting The Center’s website.

