Advertisement

New wellness studio opens in south Reno

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new wellness studio called The Center just opened in south Reno, offering yoga, meditation, tai-chi, dance classes and more. The business is also launching a mobile app next week that will include online classes and content.

The Center Foundation’s board president, Jen Hutter, says the goal is to find out what works best for each person when it comes to personal wellness.

“We offer a wide array of modalities. The reason for that is we want you to come and feel comfortable on your well-being journey in whatever form that looks like for you,” added Hutter.

The Center is located in the South Creek shopping center on Foothill Road. The organization is raising money right now to build an even bigger facility by 2024. You can find more information by visiting The Center’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cindy Nelson
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
The Davidson Academy is located in the old JTSU building on the UNR campus
Reno academy tops list of nation’s best public high schools
Levi Smith
WCSO sergeant on leave after Reno arrest
Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.
Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest

Latest News

Public warned to keep away from pond water at Teglia’s Paradise Park
New partnership help adolescents
Connect Washoe County: Improving the mental health of youth
COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (File)
Several options for COVID testing county says; vaccine is best choice
43 year old Kliff Moiser with son Brandon
43-year-old dies believing too young to suffer from COVID