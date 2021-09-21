Movie production in Reno: John Wynn’s telling of his father’s legacy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Willie J. Wynn was a pioneer in social justice for the city of Reno.

Now honoring his legacy, his son John Wynn is producing and directing a film that gives a glimpse into his late father’s life.

Willie Wynn was the first African-American man who served on the board of Nevada and never took no for an answer when it came to helping his community.

Dr. John Wynn said what it has been like to be back in the place where his father made such great change,

“To come back and to see the city itself and the community make things and to help be a part of the change, I think that’s what was a very sweet situation for us, to be embraced by the city,” Wynn said.

Apart from showcasing Wynn’s life, the film made efforts to hire a Reno-local cast to play on the city council.

Actor, Regg Davidson shared what working in this film means to him,

“For me as an actor that I am being a part of a movie that is shining a light on how this problem started years ago and thankfully due to Dr. Wynn’s efforts he was able to get things done here in the city council many years ago and he was able to spotlight the issues and the problems that we’re still facing today,” Davidson said.

Playing Willie J. Wynn is Kervin Smith, he described embodying such a figure in the African American community here in Reno has been a powerful experience. He shared what has been emphasized to him in this role,

“No limits, take risks, use your voice a, nd does not allow obstacles or vicissitudes of life to prevent you from moving from where you are to position you to where you should be,” Smith said.

John Wynn’s One Hour is expected to be complete in 2022.

