Investigators find marijuana grow on 22 acres in Douglas County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A massive marijuana grow has been stopped in Douglas County.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, the grow was taking place on 22 acres of tribal land.

A search Monday found 60-thousand plants growing in about 160 hoop houses. At least one person was taken into custody.

Growing marijuana is illegal on federal land and the DEA says outdoor grows like this have a heavy impact on the environment.

Several agencies took part in the operation including state and local agencies along with ICE and the EPA. The DEA said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.