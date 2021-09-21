Advertisement

Investigators find marijuana grow on 22 acres in Douglas County

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A massive marijuana grow has been stopped in Douglas County.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, the grow was taking place on 22 acres of tribal land.

A search Monday found 60-thousand plants growing in about 160 hoop houses. At least one person was taken into custody.

Growing marijuana is illegal on federal land and the DEA says outdoor grows like this have a heavy impact on the environment.

Several agencies took part in the operation including state and local agencies along with ICE and the EPA. The DEA said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a homicide in the area of Richards Pl. and Richards Wy.
15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.
Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest
The Davidson Academy is located in the old JTSU building on the UNR campus
Reno academy tops list of nation’s best public high schools
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cindy Nelson
Sparks Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Fred Stites, convicted in the Officer James Hoff murder, addresses the NV Board of Pardons.
One of Officer James Hoff’s convicted killers denied parole
Sun Valley General Improvement District
Water main break causes damage in Sun Valley
The U.S. Army Soldiers work with the BLM California Folsom Lake Veterans handcrew on the Dixie...
DIXIE FIRE: Crews make steady progress toward full containment
Highway 50 at Meyers
CALDOR FIRE: Highway 50 reopens