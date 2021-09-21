Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An all-day standoff ended peacefully Monday night after a man reportedly locked himself in a vehicle in northwest Reno.

Reno Police received a report of a wanted person at the Hampton Inn near the corner of Robb Drive and Sharlands Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police say they found a man who had barricaded himself inside a car. The man was allegedly armed with a gun and making suicidal threats. The west side of the hotel was evacuated while police tried to reason with the suspect.

After hours of trying to communicate with the man, police were able to take him into custody just before 8 p.m.

Police say the man was wanted on a felony charge, but did not specify what the crime was. They added that the man will likely face new charges following Monday’s incident.

