Advertisement

Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest

Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.
Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.(KOLO/Wade Barnett)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An all-day standoff ended peacefully Monday night after a man reportedly locked himself in a vehicle in northwest Reno.

Reno Police received a report of a wanted person at the Hampton Inn near the corner of Robb Drive and Sharlands Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police say they found a man who had barricaded himself inside a car. The man was allegedly armed with a gun and making suicidal threats. The west side of the hotel was evacuated while police tried to reason with the suspect.

After hours of trying to communicate with the man, police were able to take him into custody just before 8 p.m.

Police say the man was wanted on a felony charge, but did not specify what the crime was. They added that the man will likely face new charges following Monday’s incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Smith
WCSO sergeant on leave after Reno arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Bryan Scott Ewry
Truckee police arrest one on murder charge
Cindy Nelson
Sparks Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

We have fantastic numbers to report in our final installment of our series, following the...
Evoke Warriors finish inaugural fitness program
Wolf Pack using bye week to focus on fundamentals, recruiting
Wolf Pack using bye week to focus on fundamentals, recruiting
Dean Heller at Carson City GOP HQ
Heller makes it official, He’s running for governor
Nevada also preparing for Boise State; looking for first road win against Broncos since 1997
Wolf Pack using bye week to focus on fundamentals, recruiting