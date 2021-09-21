Discounted trees available through City of Reno program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is offering 300 discounted trees to Reno residents only as part of a program that helps conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting.

Residents can reserve one 5-gallon-sized tree for $16.25 per tree, a significant savings from the average retail cost. The tree will be available for pick-up at Idlewild Park on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The program is made possible through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees.

“Reno is proud to sponsor this program and will contribute 75 percent of the cost of the tree,” said Reno City Councilmember Naomi Duerr, who launched the ReLEAF Reno program in 2016. “Trees around homes not only help reduce the amount of energy your home requires, but they also add to your property value, reduce your carbon footprint, improve the air quality and more effectively catch stormwater runoff.”

The City of Reno’s goal, through the ReLEAF Reno program, is to double the city’s tree canopy by 2036, from 5.2 percent in 2015 to 10 percent.

In the signup process, residents agree to properly maintain the tree, which includes the requirement to have an automatic watering system in place. An online tool helps customers estimate the annual energy savings that will result from planting trees in the most strategic location near their homes or businesses.

The five types of trees offered this year have been selected for their hardiness to Reno’s climate and soils and include the following:

Large growing canopy trees: Valley Oak ( Quercus lobata), London Planetree ( Platanus acerifolia) ‘Columbia’

Medium canopy size trees: Blue Ice Arizona Cypress ( Cupressus arizonica var. Glabra) ‘Blue Ice’, Chinese Pistache ( Pistacia chinensis)

Small canopy size trees: Western Redbud (Cercis occidentalis)

For more information, click here.

