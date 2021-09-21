Businesses, U.S. 50 reopen in Meyers as crews make progress on Caldor fire

MEYERS, Calif. (KOLO) - Messages of gratitude for the firefighters who have been battling the Caldor Fire can be found along the areas highways, and on the signs outside of the Stateline casinos.

“The firemen saved everyone. They are the true heroes,” said Nick Gorman of South Lake Tahoe.

Diane Guth says the fire got within six blocks of the town of Meyers before crews could turn it away, and that her café was closed for 23 days while the town was evacuated.

“I always had faith in our local fire department said they would protect this region,” she remarked.

Gorman lives just outside of Meyers, and says being forced to leave isn’t just hard on the people, it’s hard on the community.

“We hope that doesn’t happen every year,” he emphasized. “In a tourist town like ours the people count on August to make their livelihood. But instead we’re just out on the road spending our money on hotel rooms.”

In addition to the Meyers businesses reopening, U.S. 50 finally did as well as of Tuesday morning.

