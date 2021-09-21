Advertisement

Businesses, U.S. 50 reopen in Meyers as crews make progress on Caldor fire

Signs thanking firefighters are posted along State Route 89 near Meyers
Signs thanking firefighters are posted along State Route 89 near Meyers(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEYERS, Calif. (KOLO) - Messages of gratitude for the firefighters who have been battling the Caldor Fire can be found along the areas highways, and on the signs outside of the Stateline casinos.

“The firemen saved everyone. They are the true heroes,” said Nick Gorman of South Lake Tahoe.

Diane Guth says the fire got within six blocks of the town of Meyers before crews could turn it away, and that her café was closed for 23 days while the town was evacuated.

“I always had faith in our local fire department said they would protect this region,” she remarked.

Gorman lives just outside of Meyers, and says being forced to leave isn’t just hard on the people, it’s hard on the community.

“We hope that doesn’t happen every year,” he emphasized. “In a tourist town like ours the people count on August to make their livelihood. But instead we’re just out on the road spending our money on hotel rooms.”

In addition to the Meyers businesses reopening, U.S. 50 finally did as well as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police investigate a homicide in the area of Richards Pl. and Richards Wy.
15-year-old boy killed in shooting
Police deal with a standoff outside the Hampton Inn in northwest Reno.
Hours long stand-off at northwest Reno hotel ends with arrest
The Davidson Academy is located in the old JTSU building on the UNR campus
Reno academy tops list of nation’s best public high schools
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Cindy Nelson
Sparks Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
The DEA and other agencies busted an alleged illegal marijuana farm in Douglas County.
Investigators find marijuana grow on 22 acres in Douglas County
Fred Stites, convicted in the Officer James Hoff murder, addresses the NV Board of Pardons.
One of Officer James Hoff’s convicted killers denied parole
Water main break in Sun Valley.
Water main break causes damage in Sun Valley