SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Cindy Nelson, 60, is described as white, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet tall.

No information was released about when she was last seen.

If you have any information that can help authorities find her, you are asked to call Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231.

