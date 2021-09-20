Reno Fire Department to receive $7 Million grant

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department plans to hire more firefighters thanks to a $7 million grant from FEMA.

“Adequate staffing is a critical component of an all-risk department like Reno,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “The SAFER grant funds and the ability to hire more firefighters will provide a much needed boost to the Department’s staffing levels so that we can continue to provide and maintain the highest level of service, both for Reno and for the region.”

The grant will allow the department to hire 20 firefighters which will help lower response times.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto helped advocate for the grant and sent a letter to FEMA back in April requesting the support.

In a tweet Monday, the senator said in part, “This critical funding will make sure firefighters have the resources necessary to respond to emergencies and help protect Nevadans.”

