Public warned to keep away from pond water at Teglia’s Paradise Park

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is warning people to keep themselves and their pets away from the pond water at Teglia’s Paradise Park due to contamination from an algae bloom.

City officials said the blue-green algae bloom is a result of drought-induced low-water conditions, high phosphorus levels, and extremely low flow/circulation. The presence of the algae promotes the growth of a class of toxins known as cyanotoxins.

There is a high risk of potentially harmful concentration of these toxins, which is a significant concern for the public’s health, as well as for pets, fish, birds, and mammals, especially when ingested, the city said.

Caution signs are expected to be posted around the perimeter of the park’s ponds, warning people to stay away.

