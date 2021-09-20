Advertisement

Former senator Dean Heller announces run for governor

Then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at an event on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Henderson, Nev....
Then-Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., speaks at an event on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Mike Watson
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Former senator Dean Heller has formally announced his bid for Nevada governor in 2022. Heller made his official announcement Monday morning at the Carson City Republican office.

Heller previously served as senator from 2011 to 2019, before losing his seat to Democrat Jacky Rosen. Heller also served as Representative from Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District and as Nevada Secretary of State.

Heller was also scheduled to speak at another event Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

