Fifty citations issued during distracted driving crackdown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officers issued 50 citations during a recent distracted driving operation and gave out 12 warnings, the Reno Police Department announced Monday.

The operation happened Sept. 20 in the following areas where police had received high numbers of complaints about distracted driving and areas with high traffic:

Virginia Street from 9th to Sierra

Midtown on Virginia Street from California to Plumb

Moana from Plumas to Kietzke

Plumb from Virginia to I580

The operation was possible from a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Police want to remind drivers that using cell phones to talk or text while driving is against state law, and that distracted driving could be anything that takes the drivers attention off the road creating a hazardous situation.

