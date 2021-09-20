Advertisement

Fifty citations issued during distracted driving crackdown

Distracted driving
Distracted driving(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officers issued 50 citations during a recent distracted driving operation and gave out 12 warnings, the Reno Police Department announced Monday.

The operation happened Sept. 20 in the following areas where police had received high numbers of complaints about distracted driving and areas with high traffic:

Virginia Street from 9th to Sierra

Midtown on Virginia Street from California to Plumb

Moana from Plumas to Kietzke

Plumb from Virginia to I580

The operation was possible from a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.

Police want to remind drivers that using cell phones to talk or text while driving is against state law, and that distracted driving could be anything that takes the drivers attention off the road creating a hazardous situation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Smith
WCSO sergeant on leave after Reno arrest
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Bryan Scott Ewry
Truckee police arrest one on murder charge
Pedestrian struck graphic
Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Reno crash

Latest News

800th COVID-19-related death reported in Washoe County
The Reno Fire Department's Engine 1 which is stationed at Station 1. It is a 2019 Pierce...
Reno Fire Department to receive $7 Million grant
Cindy Nelson
Sparks Police looking for missing woman
The U.S. Army Soldiers work with the BLM California Folsom Lake Veterans handcrew on the Dixie...
DIXIE FIRE: 963,000+ acres, 90 percent contained