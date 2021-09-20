Fiesta on Wells celebrates independence, recovery during pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 15 through October 15 many people from Hispanic backgrounds are commemorating Mexico’s freedom from Spain. The Mexican War of Independence ended 200 years ago.

The ‘Fiesta on Wells’ is in its fifth year. Sunday garnered a great crowd. Thousands of people packed the busy street in Reno to enjoy food, music, and shopping from 90 vendors.

“It’s a great opportunity to do something different than being at home and protecting ourselves from the smog and the pandemic,” said event organizer Mario De La Rosa.

The Coronavirus Pandemic forced coordinators to cancel last year’s fiesta. The celebration gave Hispanic business owners a chance to make some money - which is much needed as many continue to recover during this ongoing pandemic.

“They were just at home,” said De La Rosa. “Businesses were partially closed and now this is just a chance to restart. Their businesses were suffering.”

With long lines forming outside of many family-owned setups the ‘Fiesta on Wells’ will help improve the economy within the Latinx community.

De La Rosa says the City of Reno, among others, helped make this event possible.

“Many of us are here in (the United States) because of the opportunities we get here. We are trying to work together and improve our economy and our well-being,” said De La Rosa.

The event ended Sunday at 5 p.m. but will be back next year.

