Connect Washoe County: improving the mental health of youth

Connect Washoe County is a partnership seeking to improve behavioral youth and support adolescent health.

Renown Health, The Children’s Cabinet, the Washoe County School District, and Nevada’s Office of Suicide Prevention are all a part of a three-year strategy to provide community resources for youth and families.

The first year will be focusing on creating and strengthening collaborations among community agencies. In the second year, this partnership will focus on identifying strategies and support any gaps. The third year will assure the sustainability of programs and resources established, as well as ensure economic viability.

Department Director of The Children’s Cabinet, Jacquelyn Kleinedler expressed the hope of this program,

“For young people, we hope that they will see that adults in the community care about them, that there are adults in the community who are committed to protecting them and keeping them safe in preventing suicide, that those young people will continue to reach out to connect with an adult until they find someone who will help them,” Kleinedler said.

Mental health conditions impact one in five adults, Connect Washoe County is just the beginning to improving the lives of families and youth in the community.

Help is available for those who are in need, SafeVoice is for students parents, and faculty throughout Nevada. This hotline allows for anyone to report anonymous threats to the safety and well-being of students. SafeVoice’s phone number is 1-833-216-SAFE(7233).

Those in need of help regarding crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTG+ youth are encouraged to use the Trevor LifeLine- 1-866-488-7386.

The Suicide Hotline and the Northern Nevada Crisis Support Service can be reached at 800-273-8255 or tech CARE to 839863

Washoe County is encouraged to also reach out to The Children’s Cabinet anytime. Their non-emergency support phone number is 775-352-8090.

