800th COVID-19-related death reported in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health officials reported the 800th COVID-19-related death on Monday.

They also warned of a recent surge in deaths and illnesses, and said the most recent 100 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the last 42 days, along with 10,644 new cases.

In comparison, the time period for reporting COVID-19 deaths 601-700 (Jan. 27. 2021 and Aug. 8, 2021) is 193 days, the health district said. Of the most recent 100 COVID-19-related deaths reported:

14 residents were younger than 50

84 were not fully vaccinated

Of the 16 COVID-19-related deaths who were fully vaccinated, all 16 had an underlying health condition

There have been 43 COVID-19 related deaths reported in September alone.

“Back in June, when we were experiencing much less COVID-19 transmission, we hoped that reporting of large numbers of COVID-19-related deaths was behind us,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “With this latest surge, unfortunately we’re seeing more impact from this deadly virus and we hope residents realize and understand that we’re not done with COVID-19 yet. We still have to be vigilant against this disease and get vaccinated.”

Here are some upcoming vaccine events:

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Rd. Reno, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Hosted by Reno Fire Dept.)

Thursday, Sept. 23

Ijji Noodle House & Poke Don, 199 Damonte Ranch Pkwy #8m, Reno, noon-1 p.m. (Hosted by Reno Fire Dept.)

Friday, Sept. 24

Street Vibrations, Sands Regency, 345 N Arlington Ave, Reno, 1-4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Street Vibrations, Sands Regency, 345 N Arlington Ave, Reno, 1-4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1070 Plumb Ln, Reno, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Hobey’s Casino, 5195 Sun Valley Blvd, Sun Valley, 1-4 p.m.

According to the NV Health Response COVID-19 Dashboard, 258,060 people have been fully vaccinated in Washoe County, which makes up 63.16% of the population 12 years and older.

The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA) is reporting that 84% of staffed hospital beds in Washoe County are occupied and that 197 patients hospitalized are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19.

The health district said hospital staffing continues to be a problem. They are reminding the community to only use the emergency room for life-threatening situations, and said many ERs are dealing with people seeking rapid COVID-19 tests.

