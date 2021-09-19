Advertisement

Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:01 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.

More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Area roads were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.

WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were students at the university.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Smith
WCSO sergeant on leave after Reno arrest
Bryan Scott Ewry
Truckee police arrest one on murder charge
A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Limited to no parking expected this weekend at Reno-Tahoe Int’l
Pedestrian struck graphic
Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Reno crash
NV Energy warns of a utility scam where the caller demands payment over the phone.
Likely Lake Tahoe power outage areas for safety expanded

Latest News

Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas
The U.S. Army Soldiers work with the BLM California Folsom Lake Veterans handcrew on the Dixie...
DIXIE FIRE: Fire crews take advantage of higher humidity
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Search for Brian Laundrie resumes in Florida; search for Gabby Petito continues in Wyoming
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for...
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president