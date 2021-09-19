Nevada loses first game of the season 38-17 to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Nevada Athletics) -

Game notes:

The Wolf Pack is 0-6 against Big 12 opponents following its first-ever meeting against Kansas State.

QB Carson Strong completed 27-of-40 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It marked the fewest passing yards of the season after tossing 312 at Cal and 381 against Idaho State.

The Pack were held to 25 total yards rushing. RB Devonte Lee led with 27 yards on 10 attempts. Lee now has 1,015 rushing yards over his 32-games played with Nevada.

Nevada combined averaged 1.1 yards per attempt its lowest of the season.

Nevada out gained Kansas State through the air with 306 yards passing compared to 129 for K-State. The Pack had 10 different receivers catch the football.

WR Romeo Doubs made 7 catches for 121 yards for a season high in yardage. His previous season-best was 83 yards on six receptions against Cal on Sept. 4. It marked his most receiving yards since he gained 133 yards on 5 receptions at Hawai’i on Nov. 21, 2020.

WR Elijah Cooks caught the only touchdown pass for the Pack, a 14-yard strike by Strong with 4:08 left in the third quarter to tie the game 17-17. It capped a nine-play 42-yard drive for Nevada.

WR Melquan Stovall recorded 76 receiving yards on seven catches with a long of 44 yards. The 76 receiving yards marked a season-high for the wideout.

LB Daiyan Henley led the Pack with 11 tackles (7 solo, 4 ast). DL Dom Peterson recorded three tackles with two for a loss of two yards.

K-State outgained Nevada in total yards 398 to 331 with 276 of those yards coming on the ground.

The 17 points for the Pack was the lowest point total in a loss since Oct. 26, 2019, when Nevada fell 31-3 at Wyoming.

Nevada’s run of 20-plus points scored in a game has been snapped at 14 straight dating back to Nov. 9, 2019.