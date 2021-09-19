Nevada loses first game of the season 38-17 to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Nevada Athletics) -
Game notes:
- The Wolf Pack is 0-6 against Big 12 opponents following its first-ever meeting against Kansas State.
- QB Carson Strong completed 27-of-40 passes for 262 yards with one touchdown and one interception. It marked the fewest passing yards of the season after tossing 312 at Cal and 381 against Idaho State.
- The Pack were held to 25 total yards rushing. RB Devonte Lee led with 27 yards on 10 attempts. Lee now has 1,015 rushing yards over his 32-games played with Nevada.
- Nevada combined averaged 1.1 yards per attempt its lowest of the season.
- Nevada out gained Kansas State through the air with 306 yards passing compared to 129 for K-State. The Pack had 10 different receivers catch the football.
- WR Romeo Doubs made 7 catches for 121 yards for a season high in yardage. His previous season-best was 83 yards on six receptions against Cal on Sept. 4. It marked his most receiving yards since he gained 133 yards on 5 receptions at Hawai’i on Nov. 21, 2020.
- WR Elijah Cooks caught the only touchdown pass for the Pack, a 14-yard strike by Strong with 4:08 left in the third quarter to tie the game 17-17. It capped a nine-play 42-yard drive for Nevada.
- WR Melquan Stovall recorded 76 receiving yards on seven catches with a long of 44 yards. The 76 receiving yards marked a season-high for the wideout.
- LB Daiyan Henley led the Pack with 11 tackles (7 solo, 4 ast). DL Dom Peterson recorded three tackles with two for a loss of two yards.
- K-State outgained Nevada in total yards 398 to 331 with 276 of those yards coming on the ground.
- The 17 points for the Pack was the lowest point total in a loss since Oct. 26, 2019, when Nevada fell 31-3 at Wyoming.
- Nevada’s run of 20-plus points scored in a game has been snapped at 14 straight dating back to Nov. 9, 2019.
- This marks the first time since Dec. 11, 2020, that the Wolf Pack defense has allowed 30-plus points in game and only three times in the last two seasons have the Pack allowed 30 or more points in a game.
