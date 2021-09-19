Advertisement

Nevada court: Inmate no longer eligible for death penalty

Samuel Howard
Samuel Howard(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:49 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Supreme Court has ruled that a death row inmate convicted in the 1980 robbery-killing of a man for $2 is no longer eligible for capitol punishment and must be resentenced.

The Nevada justices ruled Thursday that a New York court’s recent erasure of Samuel Howard’s lone conviction for a violent crime took the death penalty off the table for his Nevada murder conviction.

Howard could be sentenced to life with our without possibility of parole.

The 73-year-old Howard has been on death row for nearly 40 years for the 1980 fatal shooting of Las Vegas dentist George Monahan during a robbery. 

