Former Nevada Congressman Jim Bilbray dies at 83

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Congressman Jim Bilbray has died at the age of 83.

Governor Steve Sisolak took to twitter to give his thoughts on Bilbray’s death.

“Today, Nevada lost a giant,” Sisolak tweeted. “Jim Bilbray was a good friend, who I respected and loved. Through his years of public service to the Silver State, I know his legacy will live on. The First Lady and I join his friends, family and loved ones grieving during this difficult time.”

Bilbray served in the Nevada state senate before getting elected to congress in 1986. He served Nevada’s first district until 1995. He later served as acting chair of the board of governors of the United States postal service under President Obama.

