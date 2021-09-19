Advertisement

Former Nevada Congressman Jim Bilbray dies at 83

Governor Sisolak tweeted out this photo of Bilbray following the news of his death on Sunday.
Governor Sisolak tweeted out this photo of Bilbray following the news of his death on Sunday.(@govsisolak)
By Ben Deach
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada Congressman Jim Bilbray has died at the age of 83.

Governor Steve Sisolak took to twitter to give his thoughts on Bilbray’s death.

“Today, Nevada lost a giant,” Sisolak tweeted. “Jim Bilbray was a good friend, who I respected and loved. Through his years of public service to the Silver State, I know his legacy will live on. The First Lady and I join his friends, family and loved ones grieving during this difficult time.”

Bilbray served in the Nevada state senate before getting elected to congress in 1986. He served Nevada’s first district until 1995. He later served as acting chair of the board of governors of the United States postal service under President Obama.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Levi Smith
WCSO sergeant on leave after Reno arrest
Bryan Scott Ewry
Truckee police arrest one on murder charge
A full parking lot at Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Limited to no parking expected this weekend at Reno-Tahoe Int’l
Pedestrian struck graphic
Pedestrian seriously injured in northeast Reno crash
NV Energy warns of a utility scam where the caller demands payment over the phone.
Likely Lake Tahoe power outage areas for safety expanded

Latest News

The Caldor Fire is one of 73 large wildfires that have plagued the U.S. in 2021.
2021 Fire season is officially a record breaker
The U.S. Army Soldiers work with the BLM California Folsom Lake Veterans handcrew on the Dixie...
DIXIE FIRE: Fire crews take advantage of higher humidity
Nevada loses first game of the season 38-17 to Kansas State
Flying With the Air Force Thunderbirds: Danny Heinsohn’s memorable ride
Flying With the Air Force Thunderbirds: Danny Heinsohn’s memorable ride